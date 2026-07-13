Retirement, child education or wealth creation: Does every SIP in your portfolio have a purpose?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have become the preferred route for millions of investors to build long-term wealth. However, many investors do it without assigning a clear purpose to each investment. This often leads to overlapping investments and makes it harder to track progress.

“A SIP is merely a mode of investing. The real purpose should be tied to a clearly defined financial goal,” said Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Wealthy.in.

Every SIP should have a defined purpose Agarwal explains that every SIP should have a distinct purpose, whether it is retirement, a child's education, buying a house, building an emergency fund or long-term wealth creation.

According to him, investors should think of each SIP as having a specific “job” within their financial plan, rather than simply accumulating mutual fund schemes over time.

He says investors can evaluate every SIP by answering four simple questions:

What is this money meant for? (Financial goal)

When will I need it? (Time horizon)

How much money will I require? (Target corpus)

Is my current SIP amount enough to achieve that goal? (Adequacy) “If an investor cannot answer these questions for a SIP, it is likely functioning as an investment rather than as part of a structured financial plan,” he explained.

Also Read | Adding more mutual funds doesn’t always mean better diversification

Every financial goal requires a different investment strategy Agarwal suggests that the asset allocation should depend on the time remaining for the goal.

For example, a retirement SIP with a 25-year investment horizon can afford a larger equity allocation because it has sufficient time to ride out market volatility and benefit from compounding.

However, a SIP meant for buying a house within 5 years may need to gradually shift towards hybrid or debt-oriented funds as the purchase date approaches, reducing the impact of market fluctuations.

Returns alone don't tell the full story A common misconception among investors is that a SIP performing well automatically means they are on track to achieve their financial goals.

“Assuming a long-term annual return of 12%, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 can potentially grow to around ₹1 crore in about 20 years. But unless an investor knows whether that ₹1 crore is meant for retirement, a child's education or general wealth creation, it is impossible to judge whether the investment is actually sufficient,” Agarwal explained.

Don't ignore inflation Inflation is another factor investors often underestimate. At an annual inflation rate of 6%, the cost of a financial goal roughly doubles in about 12 years. That means a child's higher education costing ₹25 lakh today could require nearly ₹50 lakh after 12 years.

For this, Agarwal recommends reviewing SIPs periodically and increasing contributions through step-up SIPs to keep pace with rising costs.

Also Read | How EPF savings will benefit Indian professionals working in the UK

Redirect money to goals that need more funding “If two SIPs are serving the same purpose or a SIP has no clearly identifiable goal, investors should consider consolidating investments and reallocating capital towards unmet financial objectives,” Agarwal said.

For example, an investor may have three SIPs for wealth creation but none for retirement. In such cases, shifting money from one SIP to the retirement goal can help create a more balanced financial plan.