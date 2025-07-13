Retirement planning: Why bucket strategies don’t protect against sequence risk
Simple periodic rebalancing strategies outperform bucket strategies because they not only avoid selling equity at market bottoms but also actively buy equity when valuations are low.
In our last column, we highlighted that high equity allocation in retirement can reduce safe withdrawal rates due to sequence-of-return risk. This provoked a lively debate. Several readers suggested that a bucket strategy—where withdrawals come from safer assets—might allow retirees to hold more equity without worsening outcomes.