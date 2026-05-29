Retirement goals: Can ₹1 crore in FDs and debt funds beat inflation and give you a steady income?

For investors who are aiming for a ₹1 crore retirement corpus, the debate often boils down to two major traditional choices: fixed deposits or debt mutual funds. Both of these are seen as sensible, safe, and trustworthy investments that can foster stability, predictable income, and lower overall portfolio volatility.

Still, a question that cannot be overlooked is whether these investments are sufficient to beat inflation and build meaningful long-term retirement wealth.

According to Hrishikesh Palve, Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, the answer to this question depends less on choosing between the two products and more on acknowledging and understanding the long-term strategy, investment horizon, and growth required to comfortably achieve retirement objectives.

Retirement planning is more than focusing on FDs and debt funds Palve is of the opinion that discussions around retirement investing and planning should start with a broader financial strategy. It should not be limited to just focusing on fixed-income products alone.

" When investors ask whether they should use fixed deposits or debt mutual funds to build a retirement corpus of ₹1 crore, the discussion should really begin with the strategy to build such a corpus and the tenure we have to reach the objective.”

Retirement, he adds, is one of the longest and most elaborate financial goals in an individual's life. It can span anywhere between 15 and 30 years. Such a goal demands attention to thinking beyond just safety, with a focus on building real wealth over time.

“Retirement is one of the longest financial goals in an individual's life, spanning 15 to 30 years. Over such long periods, the biggest challenge is inflation, which erodes your purchasing power. Fixed deposits and debt mutual funds certainly have a role in providing stability and liquidity, but it is difficult to build substantial long-term wealth as post-tax returns do not outpace inflation.”

Inflation can erode long-term wealth One of the biggest risks in retirement planning is the challenge posed by inflation, which gradually erodes the purchasing power of money over the long term. This must be tackled properly, in a meaningful way, so that real wealth can be built successfully.

“Over such long periods, the biggest challenge is inflation, which erodes your purchasing power,” says Palve.

Given fixed deposits and debt mutual funds continue to play an important role in portfolios by offering stability and relatively lower risk, Palve highlights that these investment products might not always generate inflation-beating returns post taxes.

“Fixed deposits and debt mutual funds certainly have a role in providing stability and liquidity, but it is difficult to build substantial long-term wealth as post-tax returns do not outpace inflation,” he adds.

This means that while such investments may help defend and preserve wealth, depending entirely on them for retirement wealth creation could limit long-term corpus growth.

Why equity may deserve a larger allocation Given the long-term nature of retirement goals, Palve advocates a greater allocation towards growth-oriented assets such as equities. Such an approach can foster better growth instead of parking funds in debt instruments.

“For long-term goals like retirement, growth assets such as equity deserve a much larger role in the portfolio,” he explains.

According to him, diversified equity mutual funds, including flexi cap, large cap, and mid cap funds, are generally better suited for long-term retirement planning because they can deliver stronger long-term returns.

“Diversified equity mutual funds such as flexi cap, large cap and mid cap funds are generally better suited for long-term retirement planning,” says Palve.

He further notes that investors with long investment horizons and adequate emergency reserves may even consider a fully equity-oriented retirement portfolio.

“In fact, for investors with a very long investment horizon and adequate emergency reserves, it is reasonable to consider a 100% equity allocation for the long-term goal such as retirement,” he says.

How SIP discipline can help build ₹ 1 crore Palve also highlights the importance of disciplined investing, patience, and a commitment to making consistent investments and compounding for long-term wealth creation.

Historically, the Nifty has delivered annualised returns of around 10–11% over long investment periods. According to him, well-managed active mutual funds may potentially generate an additional 2–3%, taking long-term return expectations closer to 13–14%.

“Historically, the Nifty has delivered around 10 to 11% annualised returns over long investment horizons. Well-managed active mutual funds have the potential to generate an additional 2 to 3%, taking the return potential closer to 13 to 14%,” he says.

To explain the impact of long-term investing, Palve gives the example of a 30-year-old investor aiming to build a ₹1 crore retirement corpus by age 50.

“For example, a 30-year-old targeting a retirement corpus of ₹1 crore by age 50 has a 20-year investment horizon. A monthly SIP of around ₹10,000 growing at 13% can potentially achieve this target,” he explains.

That is why you should keep in mind that even investors starting with smaller monthly investments can work towards the same goal through regular annual increases in SIP contributions. What matters is how early you start and how consistent you remain.

“Even investors starting with ₹5,000 per month can achieve the goal through a disciplined annual SIP step up of 10%,” he adds.

Build emergency funds separately While focusing on retirement goals, Palve discusses the importance of maintaining separate emergency and medium-term funds. The idea is to foster clarity in thinking and have a broader outlook towards wealth creation.

“Alongside retirement planning, it is equally important to build separate emergency and other medium-term goal funds so that the retirement corpus remains untouched during periods of financial stress,” he says.

In short, when you go about investment planning, debt mutual funds and fixed deposits can provide much-needed economic stability and income support. Still, for difference-making long-term retirement planning, you need inflation-beating growth. Disciplined and calm investing, and a carefully balanced asset allocation strategy must be followed to build meaningful wealth.

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