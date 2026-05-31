Retirement math gets brutal after 50: Why compounding alone won't save you—and how to stay on track

Your 50s are by far the most important decade for your compounding. Think of it as the final 10 overs of a one-day cricket match. The finish line is in sight, and the power of compounding has largely done its job. What happens during this period can have an outsized impact on your retirement outcome.
This is the decade when the mathematics of retirement planning becomes brutally visible. You are probably earning your peak income, but the runway to retirement has shrunk dramatically. Time is no longer available to correct financial mistakes.
Even if a 50-year-old manages to save ₹25 lakh annually, another risk emerges. Imagine building a substantial corpus only to see the Nifty fall 40% in the year before retirement. Such a decline can severely damage retirement readiness.
“The most underappreciated risk in retirement planning is sequence-of-returns risk. A market crash at age 30 is usually recoverable. The same crash close to retirement can permanently impair financial security,” says explains Saurabh Mukherjea from Marcellus Investment Managers
The golden rule for building retirement corpus
A widely followed retirement rule in developed markets is to accumulate 25 times your annual expenses before retirement. This is based on the assumption that retirees can safely withdraw about 4% of their corpus each year.
However, India's higher inflation environment makes a lower withdrawal rate more prudent. Many planners suggest a withdrawal rate closer to 3%-3.5%.
That means Indian retirees may need a corpus equivalent to roughly 30 times their annual expenses.
So, from there, you will have to back calculate to understand, how much you need to save from now on.
This is why disciplined asset allocation becomes critical in your 50s rather than stock picking. The key question is not whether you picked the right stock or the best-performing fund. The real question is whether your portfolio has the right mix of Indian equities, international equities, debt instruments, and other assets for your stage of life.
Research consistently shows that long-term portfolio outcomes are driven far more by asset allocation than by fund selection.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.