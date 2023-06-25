Retirement is when you stop living at work and start working at living, goes a popular saying. So, what you need is a good retirement corpus that provides regular income, beats inflation and meets all your needs. What matters more is the choice of your retirement nest and its location.

Many people prefer to stay in the cities they work because it’s turned into a comfort zone after years of living there. They already own a house there, have friendly neighbours and like to stay near their relatives and friends. Others look to move away and spend their twilight years in the countryside, to be closer to nature in their hometown; far away from the hustle and bustle of city life. But shifting to a smaller town also means adjusting to a new way of life; a new environment that is unfamiliar. Moreover, it could be a place where elderly people may not find easy access to medical facilities. So, what would it finally be: a city or the countryside?

Home is where the heart is

Sandeep Mall, 58, reveals why he shelved his plan of building a retirement home in a small village near Bhimtal, Uttarakhand.

“I had decided to buy some land in Uttarakhand. This was during the Covid pandemic in 2020," Mall, a fitness enthusiast ever since he recovered from a near fatal accident in 2008, recalls. The businessman had even paid the advance amount for the land, but soon realized that the picturesque hills wasn’t where he could spend his retirement life.

“For me, family is very important. I live in a joint family in a large house here in Faridabad. To be away from them wasn’t something I would have liked. Also, I socialize a lot. So, being far away from family, relatives and friends, in a remote place, would not have been to my liking after a while," says Mall, who is the chairman and managing director of LNM Auto, a Faridabad-based auto ancillary company.

It helped that the sellers were unable to finish the necessary paperwork on time, and so he got his advance back. Mall, an ambassador of the government’s Fit India Movement since 2021, wants to continue to live in Faridabad with his entire family. “I believe in family first. We are five generations living together here, from my grandmother to my grandchild. In Faridabad, we have a large 15,000 square feet house. There is room for the helps and even our pet dog," Mall says.

View Full Image Mint

The nature lover

Arvind Datta, 54, retired four years ago and settled down in Dehradun, his hometown. Datta says he had initially thought of settling down in Delhi, but the pollution and heavy traffic there played spoilsport. He decided in favour of Dehradun. The weather was good and the terrain familiar.

“I grew up in Dehradun. My mother retired here as the principal of the government girl’s school. I did my schooling and graduation here. I attended the Indian Military Academy at Dehradun. So, I am very familiar with the city. Also, my mother was still living in Dehradun and at the age of 80, she was finding it difficult to manage on her own. I also wanted to spend more time with her," says Datta, who has a mutual fund distribution and stock broking business.

A tale of two places

Samit Singh, 50, has just started on his retirement journey. Two months ago, he quit as executive director at JP Morgan in Bengaluru. Singh wants to spend more time away from the city, but not cut off from it totally.

Singh, originally from Delhi, has lived in different cities over the years during the course of his job. But he loved Bengaluru and wanted to settle somewhere nearby. So, he started scouting for a retirement nest here. “Given Bengaluru’s good weather and topography, I found several options. I visited at least 30 projects before finally zeroing in one," he says.

“I built a farmhouse at Denkanikottai, a town located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. I didn’t want to be completely cut off from the city as I wanted to have access to good medical facilities for my family. That is why I chose this place. It is not in the city but not far away from it also," Singh says.

Singh wants to become a financial planner to help others realize their retirement goals. He has already set up a portal www.happyretirement.in.

Nestled in nature’s lap

Akash Gautam, 45, who hails from Chandigarh, has decided that he will settle down in Kasauli, a tourist town in Himachal Pradesh, after retirement. A motivational speaker at corporate events (for large business groups), Gautam says he bought land in Kasauli in 2018 and has started to build a farmhouse there.

Gautam plans to shift entirely to Kasauli about 10 years from now, when he will be doing fewer corporate events. He also wants to learn farming and grow vegetables at his Kasauli property. “The 2,500 sq. ft farmhouse will be built on an 18,000 sq, ft plot of land. So, there will be lot of space where I can do farming. I intend to do a course in horticulture and floriculture before I take up farming," Gautam says. He wants to focus more on his passions: reading, meditating and Kriya yoga during his retirement phase.

For now though, he wants to divide his time between both the places. “I want to spend 60% of my time in Kasauli and 40% in Chandigarh," he says. Right now, he has taken a house on rent in Kasauli to oversee the construction of his farmhouse.

Gradually, he plans to extend his stay in Kasauli and eventually retire there. He says his son has just finished class XII and would soon be moving out of home for further studies. His daughter is just six years old, so they will have more flexibility if they want to move as she can do her schooling in Kasauli. His wife is a professor at Panjab University in Chandigarh, which Gautam says is just about 90 minutes away from Kasauli by road.

He likes the fact that Kasauli has good connectivity with Chandigarh airport. He often drives to the airport in his car, parks it there, before catching a flight for corporate events across India, Middle East and other Asian countries.