Should your retirement nest be far from the teeming crowd?5 min read 25 Jun 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Some prefer to stay on in cities, others move to the comfort of their hometown but amenities matter as well
Retirement is when you stop living at work and start working at living, goes a popular saying. So, what you need is a good retirement corpus that provides regular income, beats inflation and meets all your needs. What matters more is the choice of your retirement nest and its location.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×