Money
Building a nest egg from birth: How NPS Vatsalya can secure your child's future
Summary
- By investing early, the Vatsalya scheme leverages the power of compounding, creating a solid retirement fund by the time your child turns 60
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched NPS Vatsalya Yojana to give an early head-start to children to save for retirement. Parents can open an account for their child from birth to up to 17 years of age.
