NPS for kids

Parents or guardians can open Vatsalya account for their children by providing essential documents such as Know Your Customer, the child’s birth certificate, and proof of identity. One can open it via banks, pension fund houses or the e-NPS portal. The money will remain locked for the child until he turns 60. He can withdraw 60% of it tax-free after his retirement while 40% will convert into annuities. Notably, parents’ contribution to NPS Vatsalya will not offer them any tax relief as it is for contribution into regular NPS under section 80-C of the Income Tax Act.