Retirement paradox: 70% urban Indians want to exit workforce early — but fear running out of cash

A major study reveals widespread enthusiasm for early retirement alongside severe fears about outliving personal funds.

Roughly 70% of urban Indians wish to retire before the standard age threshold of 58 to 60, provided their financial requirements are thoroughly met, according to the Bharosa Talks India Retirement Index Study (IRIS) 6.0 by Axis Max Life Insurance.

Among those targeting an early departure from the workforce, 50% aim to achieve Financial Independence and Retire Early (FIRE) before reaching 50. The survey evaluated 4,134 households spanning metro centres, Tier I, and Tier II cities.

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Awareness vs financial longevity fears The report highlights a dramatic divide between personal ambitions and actual financial readiness.

While 61% of urban respondents know the exact corpus required to maintain their existing lifestyle, a mere 11% feel confident that their nest egg will last through their entire lifetime. Worse, 39% expect their accumulated savings to run out within just five years of leaving work.

Early savings priorities and age dynamics One in two urban Indians advocates initiating retirement planning alongside their very first paycheque. Overall, respondents identify 31 years as the average ideal starting age, though perspectives shift across age cohorts:

Gen Z: Targets starting at 29 years old; 62% are currently investing toward retirement.

Millennials: Targets starting at 31 years old; 70% are currently investing.

Gen X+: Targets starting at 34 years old; 75% are currently investing.



" Retirement remains a financial challenge for many Indians," Axis Max Life Insurance managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Sumit Madan said. Redefining retirement beyond age boundaries The research indicates that retirement is changing from a mandatory age milestone into a measure of financial liberty.

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Notably, 82% of Gen X+ respondents anticipate continuing to work for an ongoing income. This shift emphasizes that modern retirement revolves around gaining total financial freedom and the autonomy to choose whether to work, rather than stepping away completely at a fixed age.