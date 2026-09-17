Retirement paradox: 70% urban Indians want to exit workforce early — but fear running out of cash

A major study reveals widespread enthusiasm for early retirement alongside severe fears about outliving personal funds.
Roughly 70% of urban Indians wish to retire before the standard age threshold of 58 to 60, provided their financial requirements are thoroughly met, according to the Bharosa Talks India Retirement Index Study (IRIS) 6.0 by Axis Max Life Insurance.
Among those targeting an early departure from the workforce, 50% aim to achieve Financial Independence and Retire Early (FIRE) before reaching 50. The survey evaluated 4,134 households spanning metro centres, Tier I, and Tier II cities.
The report highlights a dramatic divide between personal ambitions and actual financial readiness.
While 61% of urban respondents know the exact corpus required to maintain their existing lifestyle, a mere 11% feel confident that their nest egg will last through their entire lifetime. Worse, 39% expect their accumulated savings to run out within just five years of leaving work.
One in two urban Indians advocates initiating retirement planning alongside their very first paycheque. Overall, respondents identify 31 years as the average ideal starting age, though perspectives shift across age cohorts:
The research indicates that retirement is changing from a mandatory age milestone into a measure of financial liberty.
Notably, 82% of Gen X+ respondents anticipate continuing to work for an ongoing income. This shift emphasizes that modern retirement revolves around gaining total financial freedom and the autonomy to choose whether to work, rather than stepping away completely at a fixed age.
Health considerations remain a critical pillar of overall retirement planning. The study shows that 75% of respondents expect to stay healthy and fit throughout their post-work years, while 52% have secured dedicated health insurance policies to protect their long-term savings.
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