Retirement planning: 4 golden rules for small business owners
Small business owners face unique challenges in retirement planning due to cash crunch, absence of retirement provisions, and balancing business investments with personal savings. Implementing the 20:20 rule, 30X thumb rule and insurance strategies can help navigate these challenges.
Running a small business is an all-consuming task! It takes all your passion, drive, and financial wherewithal to start and grow your business. It is quite natural then that retirement planning might be your last priority. But that is a rookie mistake. As a business owner, you are susceptible to financial uncertainties and while you may have the flexibility to retire later than ordinary working professionals, retirement planning needs serious consideration.