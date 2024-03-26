Retirement planning: 5 things to remember while investing in NPS
The NPS is a long-term retirement savings scheme for Indian citizens, offering diversification, tax benefits, and professional fund management. It consists of a dual-tier structure, requires long-term commitment, allows asset allocation choices, and is managed by professional fund managers.
The National Pension System (NPS) is a voluntary, long-term savings scheme designed to enable systematic retirement savings for Indian citizens. Investing in the NPS can be a crucial component of your retirement planning strategy as it offers a blend of diversification through asset allocation, inflation-beating potential, contribution flexibility and professional fund management.