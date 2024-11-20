Planning to retire with an equity-heavy portfolio? History warns against it.
Summary
- A year or two of poor initial returns won’t affect a conservative retirement portfolio. But for an aggressive one, those initial losses will be damaging even if there is a strong recovery in equities.
The past few weeks have been tough for the Indian markets. While a 10% fall in indices isn’t unusual, the frequency of such falls has fallen significantly since the pandemic and as a result, new investors are learning lessons that old timers have known for years.