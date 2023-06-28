What effective strategies can help generate a steady income stream during retirement?1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 09:58 PM IST
You can move your savings account funds to fixed income instruments like non-covertible debentures (NCDs), fixed deposits (FDs), which will give regular income.
I am a 55-year-old individual employed in a private organization. My net salary after taxes is ₹20 lakh a year. My spouse is a homemaker. Together, we have a ₹5.93 crore investment portfolio. Approximately, 55% of this is allocated to debt instruments, with 5% kept in a savings account and another 5% in a provident fund (PF). About 43% is invested in equities and the remaining 2% is in gold. I have a 26-year-old son who is currently pursuing an M.Com degree after working for approximately three years. Therefore, I do not anticipate significant education expenses for him. However, I do need to plan for his wedding, which will likely take place four years from now. I also plan to retire in the next six months. My annual expenses amount to ₹10 lakh .