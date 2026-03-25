Starting retirement planning at 40? Here are 5 steps to build healthy corpus

If you are aiming to have a pleasant retirement, you must plan your finances well in advance. Beginning retirement personal finance planning at 40 can feel late; still, with focused action, you can end up accumulating a reasonable corpus.

Sumit Sharma, founder of Radian Finserv, says, “Starting retirement planning at 40 is not late—it simply calls for sharper discipline and clarity. The focus should shift from chasing high returns to building a consistent, goal-aligned portfolio through a mix of fixed income, equities, and regular savings. By prioritising steady contributions, managing risks, and gradually increasing allocations as income grows, individuals can still create a meaningful retirement corpus and financial security.”

Hence, smart investing, avoiding debt, and a clear understanding of your long-term economic goals are a must if you wish to build a healthy retirement corpus and enjoy a memorable retirement.

Why a healthy retirement corpus matters A well-planned corpus is not just the accumulation of a lot of money; in fact, it is a well-rounded approach that takes into account health care costs, child education, future living expenses adjusted for inflation, and aims for overall financial independence.

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If you delay the planning process, it can hamper long-term compounding of wealth and might force you to make higher monthly contributions to growth asset classes, making prompt action and early steps even at 40 immensely vital.

5 steps to build a healthy retirement corpus I. Analyse your finances and understand the gaps Make a list of your assets, current liabilities, any ongoing EMIs and current investments to understand and acknowledge gaps. The focus must be on clearing any pending debt as early as possible. Ensure that you don’t miss out on any loan EMIs or credit card bills. Secondly, increasing your investments in growth assets, such as stocks and mutual funds.

II . Set a target corpus you wish to achieve at 60 Use the calculators provided on the official websites of leading financial institutions and calculate your loan liabilities, upcoming EMIs, and try to estimate the total corpus you will need over the next two decades to maintain a respectable retirement, along with taking care of your family.

III. Maximise retirement accounts You can also regularly contribute to government-backed safe investment options such as pension schemes, Post Office investments, Public Provident Funds, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and tax-advantaged accounts to generate regular income and support long-term economic growth, as per the guidelines of a certified financial advisor and your risk taking apetite.

IV. Diversify investments to spread risk Effectively mix different kinds of asset classes to your advantage, primarily to bolster your overall wealth creation. This can be achieved by spreading your investments across equities, mutual funds, debt instruments, gold and silver. Formulas such as the 50-30-20 rule and the 60-40 rule can help achieve clarity. If one asset class underperforms, the others keep your investments chugging along. Later, as life changes, you can make amendments to this approach.

V. Prioritise health insurance, term insurance and build a contingency buffer Age can bring about unforeseen challenges for you and your family. That is why it is critical to protect your corpus from external shocks. Surgeries and medical emergencies can quickly deplete years of savings. Ensure you and your family have adequate health and term insurance coverage, even beyond what your employer is willing to offer.

Try to maintain an emergency fund of 6 to 12 months to avoid dipping into long-term investments or taking on avoidable personal loans. This way, you can ensure that your investment corpus continues to compound as you move towards a successful retirement.

In conclusion, you can increase your chances of reaching your retirement objectives by meeting with a certified financial advisor and following their guidance. Investment professionals can assist you in fine-tuning your retirement planning in accordance with your risk tolerance and current financial situation, and guide you away from high-interest debt traps that can easily derail your life objectives. Devotion and consistency in your financial management today can lead to economic freedom later.