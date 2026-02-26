Why your retirement target isn’t as impossible as it looks

Shankar K
4 min read26 Feb 2026, 10:32 AM IST
logo
Given today’s lifestyle costs, most retirement targets run into multiple crores. That number often feels overwhelming.(Pixabay)
Summary
A simple retirement formula may tell you the target. Step-up investing shows you how to reach it, without feeling crushed by multi-crore numbers.

When most Indians think about retirement planning, they start with one crucial question: How much money will I need?

Over the last couple of years, there has been growing consensus around a practical formula:

Retirement corpus = (85 – current age) × annual expenses

This assumes a life expectancy of 85 years and that post-tax returns and inflation remain the same throughout retirement. In simple terms: if your return on investment (RoI) equals inflation, the corpus works. If returns are lower, you need more. If returns are higher, you need less.

For example, if you’re 40 years old and your annual expenses are 12 lakh, you can retire now if you have 5.4 crore and earn returns equal to inflation.

Also Read | ₹20 crore and still not enough? Rethinking retirement planning

If returns are 1% lower than inflation, the requirement rises to 6.8 crore.

If returns are 1% higher, it drops to 4.3 crore.

Given today’s lifestyle costs, most retirement targets run into multiple crores. That number often feels overwhelming.

The missing link

Often, I have noticed people getting disheartened after hearing their respective number and think it is impossible because they either simply divide the target by the number of income earning years or think it’s unachievable as they try to work towards the target by putting aside a fixed amount every year.

Both approaches ignore a key reality:

  • Income typically rises each year (increments, bonuses, promotions).
  • Expenses rise, but usually at a slower rate than income.
  • Savings, therefore, rise in absolute terms.

For example, if income is 1 lakh a month and expenses are 70k a month, savings are 30,000. Now imagine a 10% hike in salary. Despite expenses increasing by 6% inflation rate, savings can increase by about 20% from 30,000 to about 36,000 a month.

So the individual can easily increase the second year’s investment by at least 10% (in this case) if not the entire 20%. Also, if the individual is not certain of the hike sustaining beyond a certain number of years, it’s better to commit to a lower increase in the investment amount.

Also Read | Old-age security for all: Here’s why pension plans in India must begin at birth

This is called step-up investing and if sustained over a longer period becomes a game-changer, with respect to achieving the targeted corpus.

The corpus multiplier

We modelled the effect of increasing your investment contributions every year—known as a step-up—and assumed RoI fixed at 10% p.a.

The following sensitivity table highlights how many times the first-year contribution grows amidst different step-up rates and the corresponding number of years staying invested.

The number you see inside the grid is how many times your first-year investment grows by for a given year of investment and % of annual increase committed to. For example, if you invest for 20 years with a 15% step-up, your final corpus will be 212 times your first-year investment.

So, when you start with 2 lakh a year ( 16,500 per month) the corpus becomes 4.24 crore after 20 years with a 15% annual increase.

Marrying formula & multiplier

Now, let’s go back to our 40-year-old with a 5.4 crore retirement target.

Assuming the individual now plans to retire at 60 years of age and has 20 years to invest. His expense at 60 will be about 38.5 lakh per annum ( 12 lakh at 40 becomes 38.5 lakh at 6% inflation).

For a retired life of 25 years (60-85) the revised corpus requirement will be 9.6 crore. We know that a 15% step-up gives a 212× multiplier of the first year investment for an investment horizon of 20 years.

So in this case, the individual would need to invest only 4.5 lakh in the first year, increasing that amount by 15% every year, to reach the target. At zero step-up your requirement would be 15.3 lakh. The targeted corpus seems within reach now, since step-up investing allows you to start with a much smaller commitment while still hitting the same retirement number.

How to implement the corpus multiplier

  • Fix your retirement number first—use the formula to get your target.
  • Decide your investing horizon—how many years till retirement.
  • Choose a realistic step-up rate—10–15% is achievable for most salaried and self-employed individuals.
  • Automate the process—set up SIPs with an annual step-up feature.
  • Review annually—adjust if your income growth or expenses change significantly.

Also Read | Balancing life, money, and retirement: Mid-50s essential checklist

Final word

The retirement formula tells you what number you need.

The step-up multiplier tells you how to reach it.

Used together, they convert a vague “I’ll save what I can” mindset into a disciplined, practical and achievable retirement strategy—one that aligns with income growth, inflation and investment returns.

Shankar K, a Sebi registered investment advisor

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics