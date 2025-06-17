Retirement isn’t the finish line. It’s the start of your biggest financial challenge
You’ve spent decades building your nest egg. Now comes the trickier part: making sure it lasts. Why a decumulation plan matters, and how to build one.
For most savers, retirement marks a long-awaited reward for years of disciplined investing. But the real financial challenge often begins after the paycheques stop. This often-overlooked phase, known as decumulation, determines whether your hard-earned corpus sustains your lifestyle or runs dry prematurely.