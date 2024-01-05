Retirement Planning: How can the rule of 25 help estimate your retirement corpus need?
The rule of 25 serves as an excellent introductory tool for approximating your retirement fund. It offers a simple formula that prompts you to consider how much you might need to save, making it a valuable step in the early phases of retirement planning.
The “Rule of 25" serves as a valuable guide for navigating the intricate landscape of retirement planning. Although not an absolute assurance, it establishes a distinct goal to strive for, offering a tangible benchmark and imparting a sense of the financial stability required for a retirement characterised by comfort. Crafting your retirement fund involves more than just ensuring financial survival; it revolves around securing the freedom to pursue your passions and lead a gratifying life during retirement.