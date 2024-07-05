Retirement Planning: How can you begin your journey towards retirement savings? Here are 5 key steps

Famed English actor Michael Caine once said, “Save your money. You are going to need twice as much money in your old age as you think.” Given that the thespian is now 91 years old, he likely has valuable insights into retirement and old age. Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial goals because a secure retirement does not happen by chance—it requires careful planning, disciplined saving, and smart investing.

Compounding is one of the most powerful tools in an investor’s financial arsenal; by embracing this tool early enough, a safe retirement can be planned. You can build a solid financial foundation that ensures a secure and comfortable retirement by understanding and leveraging compound interest, setting up automatic contributions, creating an emergency fund, and paying off high-interest debt early.

Here are the key steps an investor needs to take to begin their retirement savings journey.

Understanding compound interest Compound interest is the interest on a deposit, calculated based on both the initial principal and the accumulated interest from previous periods. This effect can lead to exponential growth in investments over time. The longer the money is invested, the more pronounced the effects of compounding.

For instance, at the age of 30, you start investing a sum of ₹10,000 every month at the rate of 10% per year. That means, by the age of 60, the amount of money you would have invested over a period of 30 years would be ₹36 lakhs. Now, at the rate of 10% returns, the value of your savings, would have potentially grown to ₹2.28 crore. This is the power of compounding.

More importantly, the longer your money remains invested, the more pronounced the effects of compounding will be. In the above example, if your investment journey started at 35 instead of 30, the subsequent corpus created would have been ₹1.34 crore over 25 years. Thus, a mere delay of 5 years would erode the wealth creation potential by nearly ₹94 lakhs. This is a significant difference that underscores the importance of investing as early as possible.

Exploring investment options for retirement For an investor beginning to plan for their retirement, several investment options are available to leverage the power of compounding. Firstly, investing in well-researched stocks can offer best risk-adjusted returns due to the potential for capital appreciation and dividends. While stocks can be volatile in the short term, they have historically provided substantial long-term growth, provided you are in the right counters.

Secondly, bonds - which are a more conservative investment offering fixed interest payments - can be considered. They are generally less volatile than stocks and can provide a steady income stream, which is important for retirement planning.

Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are also viable options. Both investment vehicles pool money from multiple investors to buy a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other securities. They offer diversification, which can reduce risk, and professional management, which can enhance returns.

Another option includes the Public Provident Fund and the National Pension Scheme, which are tax-advantaged schemes specifically designed for retirement savings. These accounts can hold various investments, including stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, and the tax benefits can significantly boost savings.

Consider automatic contributions One of the most effective strategies for building up retirement savings is to set up automatic contributions to retirement accounts. This approach has several benefits, beginning with consistency – automatic contributions ensure that a portion of one's income is regularly saved, thus helping build a substantial retirement fund over time.

Further, by investing a fixed amount regularly through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in a mutual fund, there is room to buy more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high, which can reduce the average cost of investments in the long term. Automatic contributions also remove the temptation to spend the money elsewhere, ensuring that you stay on track with your retirement goals. Such a discipline should also encourage you to increase your investment amounts at least annually.

Allocate towards an emergency fund An emergency fund is another important component of a solid retirement plan, as it acts as a financial safety net, protecting retirement savings from unexpected expenses. Emergency funds have a range of benefits - from covering unforeseen expenses and events such as medical bills, car repairs, or a job loss and preventing you from dipping into your retirement savings to offering the ability to avoid high-interest debt in a crisis, which can derail your financial plans.

Further, armed with the knowledge that there is a financial buffer, you can reduce stress and focus on long-term goals such as retirement. You should save three to six months' worth of living expenses in a liquid, easily accessible account, such as a savings account or money market fund.

Pay off high-interest debt early High-interest debt, such as credit card debt, can be a significant obstacle to building a secure financial future. It can cost a substantial amount in interest payments over time and by paying it off early, investors can save money that can be redirected towards retirement savings. Further, unencumbered by the burden of high-interest payments, there will be more disposable income to invest for retirement or build an emergency fund.