Traditional family safety in India is fraying. Children are increasingly settling far from home, and a growing number of urban couples are choosing to have fewer or no children.
India’s pension reset: Why 2025 was a turning point
SummaryStructural changes were made to the NPS to increase its wider acceptance among households, while EPFO took some tough calls to plug complete withdrawals of the provident fund. Here are the headline events of 2025 in the space that you should take note of.
