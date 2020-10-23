Retirement planning is top goal for men, women prefer child's education: Survey

In the backdrop of the pandemic, emergency fund creation tops the goal that 54% respondents want to save/ invest for, followed by children's education (46%) and retirement (43%). While creating an emergency fund is a priority for both men and women, a higher percentage of men, 47%, would like to prioritise investing for retirement, while a majority of women, 55%, for their children’s education. Despite the intent to do so, saving for retirement is not taking priority right now, sidelined by other financial goals. 56% say that they do not actively invest to set up a retirement corpus.