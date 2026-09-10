Retirement planning: Is your corpus enough if you live beyond India's average lifespan? Run this 5-step longevity check

A retirement plan can look perfectly adequate on paper but still fall short if it assumes your money only needs to last until the average life expectancy.
An X post by 1 Finance highlights this often-overlooked risk. “The possibility of outliving your retirement savings”.
The report shared in the post, The Longevity Risk Retirement Plans Keep Missing, argues that retirement plans should account for how long a person could realistically live, rather than rely on a single average life expectancy figure.
“Retirement planning cannot treat longevity as a fixed number,” the firm mentioned in its post. “The horizon needs to account for the range of outcomes, individual differences and the risks that come with a longer retirement.”
According to the report, India’s headline life expectancy at birth is 70.3 years.
But this figure applies to a newborn and does not account for the years a person has already survived. Someone who has already reached 70 could have an implied total lifespan closer to 83 years—a difference of about 13 years.
As the report puts it, “Life expectancy at birth is the wrong starting point.”
For a 60-year-old planning retirement, using 70.3 years as the endpoint could significantly underestimate how long the corpus may need to support them.
A longer retirement means your savings may have to support you for more years, while remaining exposed to market ups and downs.
The report cites retirement-income research showing that roughly 77% of a portfolio’s eventual outcome can be determined by returns during its first decade of withdrawals.
This is known as sequence-of-returns risk. Two retirees can start with the same corpus and withdrawal rate and earn the same long-term average return, yet end up with very different outcomes if one experiences poor market returns in the early years of retirement.
For someone retiring at 60, the first 10 years can therefore be particularly important.
No. The report argues that retirement planning should account for the longevity tail—the possibility of living substantially longer than average.
Its model estimates that 12.6% of people who reach 60 today could still be alive at 90, while 4.9% could reach 95.
The report’s point is that lifespan does not suddenly end at the average. A plan based only on the average can leave longer-lived retirees exposed to the risk of running out of money.
A longer retirement does require a larger corpus, but the increase becomes smaller as the horizon gets longer.
In the report’s illustrative model, a person retiring at 60 and withdrawing ₹12 lakh a year in today’s purchasing power, assuming a constant 2% annual real return after inflation and taxes, would need:
So, extending the retirement horizon from 20 to 40 years doubles the number of years the corpus needs to support, but the required corpus rises by about 80%, not 100%.
This means planning for a longer life may cost less than investors assume, while the financial impact of running out of money in old age can be much larger.
The report proposes a five-step “Longevity Check”:
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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