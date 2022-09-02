Retirement planning means more than saving in your 401(k)

It takes about two years to settle into retirement, research suggests. Among those who have been retired less than two years, 46% struggled to find their new purpose, according to a study this year by retirement think tank Age Wave and brokerage Edward Jones. Among the challenges they face, 36% said they mentioned the difficulty in learning how to organize their time, while 27% reported feeling out of sync with their unretired partner or friends.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}