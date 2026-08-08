Retirement planning mistakes that can shrink your savings: Experts explain how to build a stronger financial future

Planning retirement is not just about setting aside a portion of your monthly income. It is much more than that. Due to rising life expectancy, healthcare costs, inflation and evolving tax rules, a few common mistakes can meaningfully impact financial security during one’s golden years.

To combat such a situation, financial experts suggest a disciplined approach towards long-term investment planning. Dedicated investments, along with focusing on the bigger picture, are a must rather than chasing investment products alone.

One of the most serious investment mistakes investors make is delaying retirement planning, procrastinating even on the most basic steps, and, in some cases, relying entirely on a single investment product or asset class.

Experts believe that success in retirement planning comes from having a holistic outlook towards investments and focusing on factors such as investment duration, contribution levels, and maintaining the correct asset allocation over extended periods.

Beyond Investment products: Why discipline and asset allocation matter Soban Udasi, Senior Fund Manager, Tata Asset Management, explained this aspect, clearly stating, "One of the common retirement planning mistakes is focusing only on the investment product rather than the fundamentals of building a retirement corpus. Factors such as how much you invest, how long you stay invested, and your asset allocation play a significant role. Starting early, investing consistently, gradually increasing contributions as income grows, and reviewing your plan periodically can help strengthen retirement preparedness. Additionally, one should maintain a diversified portfolio and avoid discontinuing investments or SIPs midway to stay on track towards long-term retirement goals."

Udasi’s investment strategy highlights that retirement planning comes with no shortcuts. It is a process that demands dedicated effort for years. Wealth accumulation can take place gradually through consistent contributions, maintaining diversification, and resisting the temptation to stop SIPs during market volatility or economic downturns. These methods can cumulatively help in improving retirement outcomes.

Don't ignore taxes and inflation while planning retirement One more easily ignored and overlooked aspect is taxation. Many investors calculate and estimate their retirement income based solely on pre-tax returns. Such an approach is risky because inflation and taxes can later have a serious impact on an individual's purchasing power. This gains even more prominence as retirees, due to the need for security, increasingly allocate their savings to fixed-income instruments, where interest income is subject to taxes.

Apurv Gupta, Founder & CEO, Otto Money, touched upon this aspect, stating, "One of the biggest retirement mistakes is planning with pre-tax assumptions. Most people focus on returns, but what ultimately matters is the income available after taxes and inflation. The impact is especially severe in retirement because the portfolio gradually shifts towards fixed-income assets, whose interest is taxed at the investor's slab rate. A 7% return may translate into less than 5% post-tax for many retirees. Retirement planning should account for longevity, taxes, inflation and healthcare costs, not just target corpus numbers."

Therefore, it is clear that retirement planning should go beyond calculating just the ‘target corpus’ or a fixed number. It should factor in various aspects of life, such as longevity, healthcare needs, rising living costs, taxation, and inflation. Such an approach can provide a much-needed realistic estimate of post-retirement financial requirements.

As a well-informed individual, an investor should also review financial objectives and increase investments as income increases. This basic step can also help in ensuring that retirement savings remain on track.

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Eventually, retirement planning is not about finding the perfect investment. It is more about having a balanced approach and building a disciplined, tax-efficient, and inflation-aligned financial plan.