Bucket 2: Medium-term needs (3-10 years)

The second bucket covers medium-term expenses and carries a slightly higher level of risk. It usually includes bonds, bond funds or balanced funds. While these investments are less liquid than cash, they are relatively safe and can offer higher returns than short-term assets, helping retirees keep up with inflation. The goal of this bucket is to provide income once the first bucket is depleted and, if possible, to help replenish it.