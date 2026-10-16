Retirement planning: Want to draw ₹50,000 monthly income? Here's how much you need to invest — Maths explained

Smart financial planning for your future during retirement would include not only relying on savings to get by but also using your investments to generate monthly income as per your lifestyle and requirements. Thus, retirement planning demands a careful analysis of various factors, foreseeable or not.
An option that investors can choose to continue earning from their investment even after retirement, and keep the corpus invested, is the systematic withdrawal plan (SWP). This feature allows mutual fund investors to withdraw fixed amounts at regular intervals — monthly or quarterly basis, while keeping the corpus invested.
It is a popular method of monthly or quarterly “encashment” for retired individuals or for supplemental cash flow, as per a Clear Tax report.
Today, we calculate how much month investment will be required for a person seeking ₹50,000 income at time of retirement.
Assuming you start saving at age 20, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹13,114 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹15.42 crore.
This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.
Assuming you start saving at age 30, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹17,928 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹11.52 crore.
This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.
Assuming you start saving at age 30, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹24,650 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹8.61 crore.
This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.
Assuming you start saving at age 30, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹34,265 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹6.43 crore.
This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.
Assuming you start saving at age 30, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹48,630 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹4.81 crore.
This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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