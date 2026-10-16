Retirement planning: Want to draw ₹50,000 monthly income? Here's how much you need to invest — Maths explained

Smart financial planning for your future during retirement would include not only relying on savings to get by but also using your investments to generate monthly income as per your lifestyle and requirements. Thus, retirement planning demands a careful analysis of various factors, foreseeable or not.

An option that investors can choose to continue earning from their investment even after retirement, and keep the corpus invested, is the systematic withdrawal plan (SWP). This feature allows mutual fund investors to withdraw fixed amounts at regular intervals — monthly or quarterly basis, while keeping the corpus invested.

It is a popular method of monthly or quarterly “encashment” for retired individuals or for supplemental cash flow, as per a Clear Tax report.

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How to determine your retirement corpus? The first step is to identify your goals and aspirational lifestyle post-retirement. This includes your family situation, health status, possible devaluation of net worth due to inflation and other factors.

The next step is to assess your current financial status and earning potential against monthly spends in the present and likely additions in the future. This exercise will help determine how much corpus you will require to accumulate by the time to retire to maintain the lifestyle you want.

It is best to start as early as possible so that you can take advantage of the power of compounding — no matter your choice of investment. Be it safer avenues such as government schemes or the equity markets, nothing adds up better than a longer tenure for returns.

Choose diverse investment paths as per your requirement, goals and age. For those who start young, a higher allocation towards equities can slowly be tapered toward more conservative options as you age. India provides various asset classes to invest such as bank deposits, bonds (fixed income), equities, cash and cash equivalents, equities, real estate and more.

You can also choose investment options based on your salary and tax exemptions requirement, as government schemes such as the PPF, EPF, NPS and NSC allow you to build retirement corpus, while providing some tax benefit at end of tenure.

Further, it is best to also plan for emergencies with a separate fund and / or insurance cover to avoid depleting your retirement savings due to unforeseen circumstances.

A safe calculation that CAs suggest to roughly estimate your retirement corpus is “300 x current monthly expenses”, to be adjusted periodically.

Want to draw ₹ 50,000 monthly income? Here's how Today, we calculate how much month investment will be required for a person seeking ₹50,000 income at time of retirement.

Starting at age 20 Assuming you start saving at age 20, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹13,114 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹15.42 crore.

This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.

Starting at age 25 Assuming you start saving at age 30, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹17,928 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹11.52 crore.

This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.

Starting at age 30 Assuming you start saving at age 30, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹24,650 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹8.61 crore.

This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.

Starting at age 35 Assuming you start saving at age 30, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹34,265 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹6.43 crore.

This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.

Starting at age 40 Assuming you start saving at age 30, for retirement at age 60 and estimated life expectancy of 85 years, and inflation growth of 6%, in order to draw ₹50,000 per month at time of retirement, you will need to invest ₹48,630 per month in investment tools that give you at least 12% returns, to accumulate corpus of ₹4.81 crore.

This calculation also assumes that you will remain invested for at least 6% returns and have no other retirement savings or investment.