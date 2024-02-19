Retirement planning: What is a reverse mortgage and how does it work? MintGenie explains
A reverse mortgage is a loan available to homeowners aged 62 or older, allowing them to convert part of the equity in their homes into cash.
Retirement planning has become a crucial consideration for individuals in the ever-changing Indian landscape. With demographic shifts and an ageing population, strategic retirement planning holds even greater importance. To assist these individuals, the State Bank of India (SBI) offers a scheme for reverse mortgage loans so that they can sustain themselves financially. Through this scheme, the bank offers payments to borrowers in exchange for the mortgage of their residential property.