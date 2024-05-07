Retirement planning: What is the 3 bucket strategy? MintGenie explains
The 3-bucket retirement strategy involves appropriating the retirement fund in 3 buckets: liquidity, safety, and wealth creation.
You worked hard during your working years to create a retirement corpus. Now, it is time to deploy the retirement corpus smartly so that you can enjoy the golden years without any financial worries. In this article, we will understand what the 3-bucket strategy for retirement is and how to go about it.
