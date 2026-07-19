Retirement planning: Why the rule of 1% upgrade works better than a 1% increase in SIP amount

The rule of 1% upgrade encourages investors to increase the share of their income invested by one percentage point every year. A small annual increase in the share of income invested can significantly boost long-term retirement savings.

Sheetal Goel
Updated19 Jul 2026, 11:05 AM IST
Rule of 1% upgrade: A smarter alternative to simply increasing your SIP amount (AI-Generated Image)
Rule of 1% upgrade: A smarter alternative to simply increasing your SIP amount (AI-Generated Image)

Many investors start a systematic investment plan (SIP) with a fixed amount and continue contributing the same amount for years without reviewing it, even as their salary grows. Over time, this could result in investing a smaller proportion of income than originally intended.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, in the latest edition of its M-FinBytes, has introduced the “Rule of 1% Upgrade,” a simple strategy in which investors increase their SIP allocation by just one percentage point of income every year.

According to the fund house, “The Rule of 1% Upgrade is not about making a dramatic jump. It is a yearly nudge: increase the share of income directed towards investments by one percentage point, subject to affordability, financial goals, and overall circumstances.”

What is the rule of 1% upgrade?

The strategy focuses on increasing the percentage of income invested, rather than merely increasing the SIP amount by a small percentage.

For example, an investor allocating 10% of annual income to SIP can gradually increase the allocation to 11% in the second year, 12% in the third year, and so on.

Mirae Asset MF notes, “The appeal of this rule is its modesty. It does not ask the investor to overhaul the household budget overnight. It simply creates a yearly checkpoint where investing gets a small promotion too.”

Also Read | What 25 years of market crashes reveal about ideal equity and debt allocation

1% increase in SIP amount vs 1% upgrade rule

Suppose an investor earns 1 lakh a month and currently invests 10,000, or 10% of monthly income, through SIPs. If the SIP amount is increased by 1%, the monthly contribution rises only to 10,100.

However, if the investor increases the investment allocation from 10% to 11% of income, the monthly SIP becomes 11,000, assuming income remains unchanged.

Also Read | Sold a property? Don't assume indexation always lowers your LTCG tax liability

How can this impact retirement corpus?

Assume an investor earns 1 lakh a month and starts with a monthly SIP of 10,000. The investment is continued for 25 years, assuming an annual return of 12%.

Particulars1% Increase in SIP Amount1% Upgrade Rule
Starting monthly SIP 10,000 10,000 (10% of income)
Annual increaseSIP amount increases by 1% every yearInvestment allocation increases by 1 percentage point every year (10%, 11%, 12%...)
SIP in Year 2 10,100 11,000 (11% of 1 lakh)
SIP in Year 3 10,201 12,000 (12% of 1 lakh)
... Year 25Continues rising by 1% annuallyContinues rising by 1 percentage point of income annually

If the investor simply increases the SIP amount by 1% every year, the monthly contribution rises only marginally, from 10,000 to 10,100 in the second year, 10,201 in the third year, and so on. Over 25 years, the investor contributes around 33.89 lakh, resulting in a retirement corpus of approximately 1.82 crore.

However, under the rule of 1% upgrade, the investor increases the share of income invested by one percentage point every year.

Assuming the monthly income remains constant at 1 lakh for simplicity, the investment amount rises from 10,000 in the first year to 11,000 in the second year, 12,000 in the third year, and so on. Over 25 years, this results in a total investment of around 66 lakh and a retirement corpus of nearly 2.83 crore.

This example shows that increasing the proportion of income invested can lead to a significantly larger retirement corpus.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

SIPSystematic Investment PlanMutual FundStep Up SIPs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceRetirement planning: Why the rule of 1% upgrade works better than a 1% increase in SIP amount
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.