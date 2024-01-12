Retirement planning: Why you should start investing in your 20s to reap real benefits of compounding
Starting early for retirement and achieving financial freedom is important. Investing small amounts and staying invested for the long term can build wealth
National Youth Day, celebrated on January 12, honours Swami Vivekananda and his ideas on the participation of young people in the modern world while upholding their values. It serves as a reminder to start planning early for retirement and achieve financial freedom. The earlier you start, there is a chance you retire comfortably.