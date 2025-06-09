Why more equities won’t save you from low withdrawal rates in retirement
A retirement portfolio with heavy equity exposure is likely to face substantial volatility and heightened sequence risk.
Retirees are often drawn to a tempting idea: since equities typically deliver higher returns over the long run, a retirement portfolio with more equities will produce better outcomes. Wouldn’t it be nice to escape the meagre 3% withdrawal rate by investing more heavily in equities? Unfortunately, it’s not so straightforward.