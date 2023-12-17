Retirement roadmap: How to plan for your second innings? Here are 3 ways
The significant rise in life expectancy in India from 1950 to 2022 emphasizes healthcare and quality of life advancements. This underscores the critical need for comprehensive retirement planning, extending beyond finances to address post-retirement life holistically.
India currently has the world's largest young working population. Underneath this demographic vitality, though, is a disturbing reality that needs to be addressed: the people who are working today will become the retirees of tomorrow. As per the India Ageing Report 2023, the percentage of the population of age 65 and older will rise from 10.5 percent to 20.8 percent by 2050, thus projecting that the country will double its share of senior citizens in just over two decades.