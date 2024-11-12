How would that math work?

Let’s say you invested ₹10,000 every month for 10 years. Assuming a 12% annualized rate of return, you would have a corpus of ₹22,19,300 at the end of 10 years. In 10 years, you would have invested ₹12,00,000 and received ₹10,19,300 as gains. If you had invested this money in equity mutual funds, then you would’ve paid a 12.5% tax on the capital gains, which is ₹1,27,412. This brings down the return to only 10.87%. If you had put this money in a Tier-2 account, you could transfer the corpus into a Tier-1 account. That way, you could redeem 60% of the corpus ( ₹13,31,580) without paying any tax. The remaining 40% has to be compulsorily invested in an annuity plan and tax needs to be paid on that periodic pension as per slab rate. There is also an option to let the 60% corpus compound further until you turn 75 if you don’t need that money immediately.