Retiring at age of 55 with ₹2 crore: How should you plan monthly withdrawals for the next 30 years? Expert explains

Retiring at age 55 with a ₹2 crore corpus may appear financially appealing and comforting; however, making the money last until age 85 requires careful and diligent planning. This is because inflation, market volatility, and rising healthcare expenses can gradually erode retirement savings, introducing new financial challenges and making the withdrawal strategy as important as the size of the corpus.

When faced with such a challenge, the key is to balance monthly income with long-term capital preservation rather than withdrawing too much in the early years. The focus, hence, should be on understanding your core financial requirements and building a life around the same after retirement.

How much can you withdraw every month? A retiree can allocate total income according to their day-to-day financial needs, with a sharp focus on savings. For example, they can start with a monthly withdrawal of ₹50,000, which amounts to about ₹6 lakh annually.

Furthermore, this amount can be reduced, increased, or adjusted periodically based on changing circumstances, inflation, portfolio performance, life requirements, and day-to-day expenses.

It is a given that a higher withdrawal of ₹60,000 per month can offer greater immediate comfort; still, it leaves little room later on for unforeseen and unexpected expenses or in a situation where the market underperforms.

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The key consideration remains the actual withdrawal rate an individual aims to maintain over the years. A 2%, 3%, or 5% annual withdrawal rate from a ₹2 crore corpus can have completely different implications for the retiree.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, CFPCM, Group CEO & CIO, Wise Finserv, explained this in detail. "A starting withdrawal of ₹50,000 per month means ₹6 lakh in the first year, which is equal to a 3% withdrawal rate on a ₹2 crore corpus. A starting withdrawal of ₹60,000 means ₹7.2 lakh in the first year, or 3.6%. At a 6% portfolio return, starting at ₹50,000 can still keep the retirement plan broadly on track for 30 years. Starting at ₹60,000 makes the cushion much thinner," Yadav pointed out.

Now, these figures are illustrative; they are not guaranteed outcomes. Actual results will be individual-specific, depending on their respective withdrawal rate, investment returns, inflation, taxes and the timing of market downturns.

Build a retirement portfolio that can withstand volatility To build a solid retirement corpus, retirees should ensure that they do not invest the entire corpus in a single asset class, such as a high-yield bank FD or debt instrument. It is wise to seek guidance from a certified financial advisor, and retirees can consider a diversified portfolio of equity, debt and liquid investments, depending on their risk-taking capacity, levels of debt, family responsibilities and income requirements. Now, debt and liquid holdings can help meet near-term expenses, while equity exposure may support long-term growth and help counter inflation.

Significance of emergency fund in retirement To avoid health-related surprises later in life, retirees should maintain a dedicated emergency fund for medical costs, insurance premiums, and other irregular but still important expenses. Carefully reviewing withdrawals annually can help an individual reduce discretionary spending following weak market performance and avoid selling growth assets at unfavourable prices.

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In short, retiring at 55 with a ₹2 crore corpus is not just about choosing a monthly withdrawal amount that can sustain a retiree. It is about keeping spending sustainable, objective, permitting investments to grow and retaining enough flexibility to manage unexpected costs over decades.