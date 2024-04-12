Retiring in the next 5 years? Avoid these financial mistakes

There can be instances where it makes sense for an individual to start collecting benefits sooner rather than later. But delaying benefits can be especially important because people are living longer. Clients don’t think they are going to live into their late 90s, but they could, so it is important to plan for that, Back says. Delaying Social Security “may allow you to have more resources down the road to cover long-term care or other needs that might come up, or lifestyle choices like travel," she says.