Retiring soon? 5 practical steps to help ensure long-term financial security

Analyse your total savings: As you approach your retirement , you should carefully calculate your total savings, pension funds, and investments. You should be clear about how much you have spent over the last decade or so, so that you can plan how much more you need to meet your monthly expenses for the next two decades or so.

Cut unnecessary expenses: Once you review the expenses you've incurred over the past decade or so, you'll identify your financial mistakes and spending habits that may have formed unknowingly. This will help you eliminate non-essential expenses and adjust your daily lifestyle to prevent overspending. As a rule, for example, you should avoid using credit cards extensively once you retire, and you should discourage borrowing.

Diversify your investments: Never put all your savings into a single asset class. To ensure you are reasonably placed once you retire, you should spread your savings across different asset classes, such as senior citizen fixed deposits, mutual funds , stocks, ULIPs, or annuities, to reduce the risk of market-related losses and increase the potential for returns.

Have a clear healthcare plan: Once you retire, your primary objective must be to stay healthy and enjoy your life. This is why you must back yourself with an emergency medical fund and adequate health insurance coverage. This is because medical emergencies can quickly cripple your finances and drain your hard-earned savings.