Retiring soon? 5 practical steps to help ensure long-term financial security

Retirement is a life-changing experience. It is a milestone that individuals and families look forward to, as it offers a chance to rest, relax, travel, or even pursue hobbies such as chess, music, badminton, or other similar activities.
Still, if you aspire to truly enjoy this phase of your life, you must have a well-thought-out financial plan. This is because without a proper plan, even decades of hard-earned money can fall short of sustaining your desired lifestyle and goals.
Keeping this in mind, let us understand the concept of retirement, because it differs for different people, and several straightforward steps you can’t ignore to keep your finances up to speed as you go through your retirement.
Retirement is a life transition that marks a change from earning a regular income to relying primarily on accumulated savings, pension funds and past investments. In India, individuals generally retire after the age of 60.
This is the time to focus on life achievements, personal goals, health, and pleasant experiences. Still, without professional guidance and a clear financial plan, the freedom that retirement promises can quickly turn into regret and financial stress.
While these five simple moves can boost your retirement planning, every individual still faces their own set of challenges, limitations, and complications. This makes it vital for you to sit down with a certified financial advisor and have a fair discussion to design a retirement plan tailored to your individual needs, aspirations, and long-term economic objectives.
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