Retiring with ₹75 lakh? Experts reveal how much to keep in cash and where to invest the rest

Retirement is a major financial milestone. After decades of earning and building wealth, the focus shifts from accumulating a corpus to making that money last.

For someone retiring with a corpus of ₹75 lakh, the key question is not simply where to invest the money. It is about deciding how much should remain liquid, how much should be parked in bank FDs, how much can be allocated to riskier assets such as stocks and mutual funds, and how much should be invested to generate a regular income.

These decisions should ideally be made after assessing your expenses, financial obligations, risk appetite and expected retirement period. Professional advice can also help ensure that the corpus is structured to balance income, liquidity, and long-term growth.

₹ 75 Lakh Retirement Corpus: How much should you keep in cash and liquid funds? Atish Jain, CEO, Choice Connect, recommends keeping about one year’s expenses in liquid funds, while allocating a larger portion of the corpus to bonds and non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

“ ₹75 lakh at retirement: I would keep one year of expenses in liquid funds, nothing more. Beyond that, NCDs and bonds should carry the bulk, 45-50%, because the yield beats FDs and the income is predictable. That’s what retirees actually need, not just safety,” he said.

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Jain added that the remaining corpus could be allocated to equities through a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP), while cautioning against excessive stock exposure.

“Skipping direct equity because you are planning for retirement. Having excessive exposure to equities is the biggest mistake I see. Proper planning and balance are vital as inflation doesn’t stop just because your salary does. A 25-year retirement needs growth, balance and objectivity, not just preservation,” he said.

Liquidity is an important part of any retirement strategy. Keeping roughly one year’s expenses in cash or liquid investments can help cover unexpected costs such as medical bills, home repairs and other emergencies. At the same time, keeping too much of the corpus idle can reduce its ability to generate returns and keep pace with inflation.

The remaining corpus can therefore be structured around a mix of income-generating investments and growth assets, depending on the retiree’s financial needs and risk tolerance.

Kuldeep Yadhuvanshi, Business Head, Rupee112, also stressed the importance of maintaining liquidity and avoiding unnecessary debt.

“A ₹75 lakh retirement corpus can provide a strong financial cushion, but how it is managed matters as much as how much has been saved. Retirees should keep enough cash or liquid funds for unexpected expenses and invest the balance according to their income needs and risk appetite. Avoiding unnecessary debt is equally important, as regular repayments can put pressure on a fixed retirement income,” he said.

Retirement corpus allocation: How to balance regular income and equity growth Debt instruments such as bonds and NCDs can play an important role in generating relatively predictable income, while a measured allocation to equities can help the corpus grow and keep pace with inflation over a long retirement.

The key is balance. Retirees generally have a lower tolerance for sharp portfolio volatility and large drawdowns because they may need to withdraw money from the corpus regularly. This makes a combination of debt-oriented investments and a carefully chosen equity allocation worth considering.

Shakti Sekhawat, Business Head, BharatLoan, said retirement planning should focus not just on the size of the corpus but also on ensuring that it lasts throughout retirement.

“Retirement planning is not just about building a corpus; it is also about ensuring that the money lasts through the retirement years. For someone with a ₹75 lakh corpus, maintaining a sufficient emergency buffer is important, while the remaining amount can be allocated across income-generating and growth-oriented investments. The key is to maintain liquidity without compromising long-term financial stability,” he said.

₹ 75 Lakh Retirement Planning: Why there is no one-size-fits-all allocation In short, there is no one-size-fits-all allocation for a ₹75 lakh retirement corpus. This is because family responsibilities, expenses, current debt levels, health needs, other income sources, risk tolerance and expected retirement duration all matter. These aspects are more individualistic and depend on an individual retiree's current economic reality. That is why there cannot be a broad principle or allocation rule in such cases.

Still, the broad principle is clear: Focus on keeping enough money accessible for emergencies and health needs, use suitable investments to generate predictable income, and retain adequate growth exposure to protect purchasing power. In order to devise a meaningful retirement plan, do not hesitate to seek professional guidance.

A retirement corpus should therefore be viewed not merely as money saved, but as a financial system designed to support life and family welfare after the last pay cheque. Careful planning and periodic review can help ensure that ₹75 lakh provides financial stability, peace of mind today and greater resilience for the years ahead.