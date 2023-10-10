Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Return on my investments

Return on my investments

Livemint

  • Here's how equity, cash, gold and fixed income have performed in different periods

One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation (iStockphoto)

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person's portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products.

One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types – equity, cash, gold and fixed income — have done in different periods.

(Graphic: Satish Kumar/Mint)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.