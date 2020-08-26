Return potential of AA-rated papers may be better than that of AAA ones

Currently, there is only one major borrower in the country—the government of India and everyone else is a saver. This has led to massive surplus with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), because of the excess saving of both individuals and corporates. We believe this trend will reverse over time as the government has to reduce its borrowing rate. The CPI has been higher mainly because of categories such as recreation even though not many are stepping out of their homes. Housing is another sector where we don’t see prices going up. At the same time, WPI is in the negative. So, we believe that monetary policy should be looked at considering both WPI and CPI.