Returning to India? How RNOR status can help NRIs save tax on foreign income

An individual's residential status is the starting point for determining taxability under Indian tax law. For expatriates and non-resident Indians (NRIs) returning to India, the tax system provides a transitional category called Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR).

This status can offer returning NRIs a limited window to settle back into India without immediately bringing certain foreign-sourced income and assets into the Indian tax net. However, the benefits apply only if specific conditions are met.

Under Indian tax law, individuals broadly fall into three residential categories:

Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR): Subject to tax on worldwide earnings. Non-Resident (NRI): Generally taxed only on income generated or received within India. Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR): A provisional status available to returning NRIs under specific conditions.

To qualify for RNOR status, a returnee must satisfy at least one of two statutory tests:

Being a non-resident in 9 out of the 10 financial years preceding the return year, or

Spending a total of 729 days or fewer in India across the 7 preceding financial years. To illustrate, consider Mr X, who spent 12 consecutive years working in Dubai before returning to India in 2026. Because he maintained non-resident status throughout the previous decade, he easily meets the first criterion. This grants him RNOR status for two to three assessment years before transitioning to full Indian tax residency (ROR).

Conversely, Mr Y worked in Delhi for five years before accepting a three-year overseas assignment in Dubai. Upon his return, an evaluation of his physical presence shows he spent well over 729 days in India during the preceding seven-year window. Consequently, he becomes an ROR from day one, exposing his global assets and overseas income to immediate domestic taxation.

Key Tax Advantages of the RNOR Window During the RNOR phase, local income rules mirror those applicable to ordinary residents. Any revenue sourced within India—such as domestic salary, rental proceeds from local property, or fixed deposit interest—remains fully taxable and must be reported in the annual Income Tax Return (ITR).

The true power of RNOR lies in the treatment of foreign-sourced income. An RNOR individual pays tax exclusively on income that originates in or is directly received within India. Offshore dividend payouts, foreign rental revenue, overseas capital gains, and accrued interest outside the country remain completely exempt from Indian income tax. Additionally, individuals under RNOR are relieved from mandatory foreign asset reporting under Schedule FA.

However, an important caveat exists: income derived from an overseas business controlled from India or a foreign professional set up in India remains taxable. Thus, RNOR should not be misconstrued as an absolute tax holiday; it shields only foreign earnings and overseas assets while local income remains fully taxable.

Tax Planning Opportunities Because foreign revenues remain outside the Indian tax net during the RNOR window, this period is an optimal time to reorganise international portfolios and retirement holdings.

Once an individual achieves full ROR status, India taxes not only distributions from overseas pension plans (such as US 401(k) accounts or UK pensions) but also the annual interest, dividends, and capital gains that accumulate within them. Since jurisdictions like the US tax these vehicles primarily upon withdrawal, this mismatch can lead to administrative friction and potential double taxation. While Section 158 (using Form 40) permits taxpayers to defer Indian tax on accrued earnings held in notified accounts, liquidating underlying investments or booking capital gains during the RNOR period is often a simpler way to achieve tax-free treatment in India.

Critical Pitfalls to Avoid To maximise the benefits of this transition window, returning individuals should avoid common oversights: