I returned to India permanently in August 2026 after working in the UK for four years. While I was a non-resident, I opened a Non-Resident External (NRE) fixed deposit and I also had a NRE savings bank account. Upon my permanent return, I converted my NRE savings account into a resident savings account, while the bank is permitting me to continue NRE fixed deposit until maturity. Will the interest earned on the deposit remain exempt from tax in India until maturity? – Name withheld on request NRE fixed deposits Under the Income-tax law, interest earned on an NRE account is exempt from tax in India, subject to the condition that the account holder is a Person Resident Outside India (PROI) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

Under FEMA, while the general rule for determining residence considers whether an individual has resided in India for more than 182 days during the preceding financial year, this rule is subject to certain specific exceptions. An individual returning to India for employment, business or any other purpose indicating an intention to stay in India for an uncertain period is treated as a Person Resident in India (PRI) from the date of return, irrespective of the 182-day condition.

In your case, since you are returning to India permanently in August 2026, such return indicates your intention to reside in India for an uncertain period. Accordingly, you would be treated as a PRI under FEMA from the date of your return.

Further, under FEMA, upon a change in residential status from PROI to PRI, the NRE fixed deposits are required to be immediately redesignated as resident deposits. Alternatively, the funds held in NRE fixed deposits may be transferred to a Resident Foreign Currency (RFC) account. Continuing the NRE FDs without such redesignation is not permitted under FEMA and constitutes non-compliance with FEMA regulations.

Notwithstanding the above, interest earned on your NRE fixed deposit from the date of your return to India would become taxable in India, even if the bank allows the deposit to continue until maturity.

I am now a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) residing in Uganda. I was an authorised signatory to a Ugandan entity’s bank account while I was residing in India before shifting outside India. I inadvertently failed to disclose this in Schedule FA. I didn’t invest any money though either in the Ugandan entity or its bank account back then. Can I regularise this omission under the FAST-DS Scheme 2026? – Name withheld on request AST-DS Scheme 2026 Under FAST-DS 2026, a taxpayer can declare foreign assets not disclosed in Schedule FA. However, this category is available only in respect of foreign assets acquired either from income earned during the period when the taxpayer was a non-resident in India or from income that has already been offered to tax in India.

In your case, the foreign bank account belongs to the Uganda entity, and you merely held signatory authority over the account while you were a resident of India. Accordingly, you would not be eligible to make a declaration under FAST-DS 2026, as you haven’t deposited any funds to the bank account of the Ugandan entity in your personal capacity.