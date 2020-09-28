Home >Money >Personal Finance >Returns on my investments
File Photo: An Indian Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo (REUTERS)
File Photo: An Indian Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo (REUTERS)

Returns on my investments

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 09:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products
  • Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.


Source: BSE, SBI, Value Research
View Full Image
Source: BSE, SBI, Value Research
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Mint

Returns on my investments

1 min read . 21 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout