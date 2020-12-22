Returns on my investments

Returns on my investments1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 05:51 AM IST
A portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods
Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.
Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors
Ways to correct wrong big-ticket transactions in Form 26AS2 min read . 06:59 AM IST
Refund can be claimed only if you file ITR1 min read . 06:46 AM IST
Investing trends we may see in ’21 and how to gain from them5 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Why you should report tax-exempt income while filing ITR2 min read . 21 Dec 2020
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.