Returns on my investments

29 Dec 2020
- Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods
- A portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products
Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.
