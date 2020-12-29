OPEN APP
One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation (Bloomberg)
Returns on my investments

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 06:42 AM IST Livemint

  • Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods
  • A portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.

Return on my investments
