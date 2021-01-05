Returns on my investments

Returns on my investments1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 05:25 AM IST
A portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods
Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.
Credit of some foreign tax allowed in India2 min read . 05:16 AM IST
How to improve chances of getting a personal loan approved1 min read . 05:16 AM IST
Four factors that are pushing investors into buying bitcoins4 min read . 05:13 AM IST
Despite low returns, arbitrage funds make sense for some investors3 min read . 04 Jan 2021
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.