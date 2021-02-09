Returns on my investments

Returns on my investments1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 06:35 AM IST
A portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods
Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.
Income arising in India is taxable for NRIs2 min read . 06:35 AM IST
Get home insurance to cut losses caused by natural calamity2 min read . 06:35 AM IST
For Indian crypto industry, the devil lies in the definition3 min read . 08 Feb 2021
Going abroad for studies? Five things to know when opting for an education loan2 min read . 08 Feb 2021
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.