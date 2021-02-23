Home >Money >Personal Finance >Returns on my investments
Returns on my investments1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 05:22 AM IST
- A portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products
- Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods
Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Is it a good time to invest in the commercial real estate sector?4 min read . 22 Feb 2021
Budget 2021: What high-income earners need to know2 min read . 22 Feb 2021
What a car loan costs you1 min read . 22 Feb 2021
If employer and employee agree, there’s no bar in EPF enrolment1 min read . 22 Feb 2021
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×