Returns on my investments1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2022, 02:00 AM IST
- Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too
|
Listen to this article
Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!