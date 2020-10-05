Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Returns on my investments
A look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods

Returns on my investments

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST Livemint

A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.

View Full Image
One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation
Click on the image to enlarge
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated