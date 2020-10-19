Returns on my investments

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person's portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of return, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types--equity, cash, gold and fixed income--have done in different periods.

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person's portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of return, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types--equity, cash, gold and fixed income--have done in different periods.

View Full Image A person's portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image A person's portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals Click on the image to enlarge Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Topics Investments