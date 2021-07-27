Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Personal Finance

Returns on my investments

Premium
Photo Mint
02:00 AM IST

  • A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.

