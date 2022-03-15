Returns on my investments

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

View Full Image Mint Click on the image to enlarge